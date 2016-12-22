High Court restrains NLC from resolving Nairobi land dispute

This comes after Frank Logistics Ltd objected to a public hearing to determine the owner of the plot.

By LILLIAN MUTAVI

The National Land Commission has been restrained by the High Court from resolving an ownership dispute over land in Parklands, Nairobi, in which a family was evicted recently and a house destroyed.

On December 6, the land commission said it received complaints from different parties regarding the land on Jalaram Road, Parklands.

The commission placed and advert in the dailies saying it intends to review the grants and will do so on Friday morning through public hearings.

The commission demanded the parties to produce at least six documents to support ownership of the land, including letters of allotment, receipts of payment, deed plans, leases and title deeds.

“All interested parties will be required to submit original plot allocation documents during the hearings,” said lands commission chairman Muhammad Swazuri.

The Nairobi County government said it conducted investigations and confirmed that the land belonged to the Kurji family.