By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Nairobi Governor Dr Evans Kidero is confident of recapturing the Nairobi gubernatorial seat during August poll courtesy of the disorganisation among the Jubilee aspirants.

Dr Kidero hit out at the Jubilee aspirants saying that they stand no chance of clinching Nairobi governor's seat since they cannot even agree among themselves on the candidate to face the opposition.

"We are an organised house and they (Jubilee) should put theirs in order first before gunning for my position. I am ready for any one fronted by Jubilee," said Kidero on Sunday.

Speaking at South C Seventh Day Adventist Church, Kidero vowed to floor any candidate fielded by Jubilee in the forthcoming elections.

This comes at a time when two factions have emerged in the ruling coalition, one led by the Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko and the other by former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth who are both eyeing the Nairobi governor's seat.

REGISTER IN LARGE NUMBERS

Dr Kidero, who said over 900,000 new voters are expected to be registered in Nairobi, appealed to City residents to register in large numbers.

The City boss, who praised President Uhuru Kenyatta's directive to have identity cards processed in three days, called on the government to ensure that identity cards are issued without discrimination.

Dr Kidero said that Nairobi residents should be allowed to get IDs in the city and not from their rural homes.

Speaking at the same event Nairobi ODM Chairman George Aladwa lashed out Deputy President William Ruto for attempting to control city politics.

"Ruto should not control politics in Nairobi. Here (Nairobi) we are organised and we shall show them (Jubilee) dust in the ballot," he said.