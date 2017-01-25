By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero’s convoy was on Wednesday pelted with stones in Dandora by an irate crowd, injuring three journalists.

Governor Kidero was not injured during the fracas, but a vehicle carrying the journalists on assignment and a police vehicle that had escorted the governor were stoned.

Police officers in the stoned vehicle were forced to disembark and shoot in the air to disperse the crowd.

The three injured Mediamaxjournalists are Sarah Ndungu, Patrick Kimanthi and Charles Mathai and their driver Edward Mungai.

Nation reporters escaped narrowly after police officers dispersed the youths.

Initial reports indicate that the youths had been mobilised to wait for the governor outside Friends Secondary School in Dandora with the expectation of handouts.

But they turned violent when the governor sped off after making his speech.

Governor Kidero later issued a statement in which he confirmed that the youths turned violent after he refused to give them money.

He said he was not aware that journalists who had accompanied him were injured and called on the police to investigate the incident.

"This should be condemned, journalists should be protected from hooliganism and they were stoned because I did not give money. Let it be known I will never give handouts," said Dr Kidero.