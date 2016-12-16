By PATRICK LANG'AT

Residents of Nyayo Estate in Embakasi, Nairobi have asked the police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a 22-year-old man whose skeleton was found in a house ceiling, two years after he disappeared.

The residents said that the death of Peter Njagi Munyi was “unfortunate” and “it would only be fair and reassuring to get to the bottom of the matter.”

The residents have also questioned the manner in which the mother and sister of the dead man reported the matter to the police.

They have also wondered how the family lived without sensing any foul smell in the house as the body decomposed.

The residents further wondered why they were not notified when the body was found.

“Without alerting neighbours or even informing the guards, Lucy went to the Embakasi Police Station and brought with her CID officers who managed to quietly (sic) investigate and remove the body,” the residents said in an unsigned letter by an unnamed chairman of the association sent to journalists Thursday evening.

“Not even the estate management was informed. This is something which has baffled the Nyayo Embakasi community,” the letter says.

They now want the matter to be swiftly addressed.

“How did the body decay up there without the stench raising suspicion? In Nyayo, even a smelling bird is quickly realised and brought to the attention of the cleaners,” they said.

They went on: “In which police station did the deceased’s mother report that the son was missing and which police officer was assigned the case as the investigating officer?”

Peter Njagi Munyi, 22 then, went missing in August 2014 only for his decayed body to be found in the ceiling 28 months later.

On Wednesday evening, December 14, 2016, a visiting cousin of the deceased stumbled on the skeleton when he went up the ceiling to check on a water tank.