By MAGDALENE WANJA

By JOSEPH OPENDA

Eleven patients are recuperating at the Nakuru Level Five hospital after they were involved in road accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway on Friday morning.

Six of the passengers suffered serious injuries and are in critical condition.

The passengers were travelling in 14-seater matatu when the accident occurred in Lanet.

According to the Regional Traffic Enforcement Officer Joseph Muthee the shuttle belonging to Aberdare Line SACCO rolled over at the raised U-turn in Lanet while trying to join the highway heading to Nakuru town.

“The shuttle driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating the U-turn along the Nakuru-Nairobi dual carriage high to join the lane heading to Nakuru town,” said Mr Muthee.

According to the Traffic police boss the shuttle is believed to have come from Nyahururu heading to Nakuru using the Olkalao route.

According to the hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr John Murima, four of the patients suffered fractures while the rest sustained soft tissue injuries.

Dr Murima said among the patients was a four months old baby who escaped with no injuries from the accident.

“The baby was in company of her mother who suffered fractured legs,” said Dr Murima.

He said they were in stable condition and the members of staff at the hospital were working to ensure they stabilise their condition.