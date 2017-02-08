By JOSEPH OPENDA

A 19-year-old man was on Tuesday sentenced to three years for defiling his niece.

The accused was found guilty of defiling his 9-year-old niece in May 2014 at his house in Bahati, Nakuru.

The prosecution told a Nakuru court that the accused committed the offence after he waylaid the minor who was on her way to her home from the church.

The court heard that, once he was done with the act, he threatened to kill her should if she speaks out about the incident.

The girl however, told her mother who reported the matter to Bahati Police Station.

Senior Resident Magistrate Judicaster Nthuku while delivering the judgement said it should serve as a lesson to others with similar habits.

“The court will not entertain animosity towards children and those who have the habit should learn their lesson from this,” ruled Ms Nthuku.

In his mitigation, the accused had pleaded with court to forgive him saying that he could not explain what drove him into committing the offence to his niece.