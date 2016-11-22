By ADISA VALENTINE

By ADISA VALENTINE

Police in Nakuru are investigating a case where two girls were locked up in a house at the town’s Shabab Estate for a month over failure to clear rent arrears.

In the incident that has shocked residents, security agents from the Nakuru Central police station had to break the padlocks using hacksaws and gain entry into the house to release the girls aged 14 and 22.

According to a source, the girls' mother had failed to pay a three months house rent.

The girls said that they woke up on October 29 only to find a foreign padlock on their door.

The eldest, a third year student at Multimedia University and the other a form two student at a local secondary school said that when they informed their mother of the situation, she urged them to stay put, adding that she would handle it.

“Mum moved to her friend’s house but she used to bring us food every day,” she added.

The mother of the two, who spoke to the Nation on phone, said the landlord locked the doors using a special padlock, forcing her daughters to remain in confinement for over a month.

AFRAID TO REPORT INCIDENT

“He locked the house to the outside and my daughters could not get out since the windows have grills barring exit,” said the mother who sought anonymity.

The mother said, she was afraid to report the incident to the police because she thought she would be arrested for defaulting rent.

“I had hoped to raise the Sh21,000 before the situation got out of hand; unfortunately my efforts did not bear fruit.”

Nakuru Officer Commanding Police Division Mr Joshua Omukata said the police officers received a tip off from the neighbours on Tuesday morning while patrolling the area.

Mr Omukata said that investigations were underway to establish the whereabouts of the girls' mother who has since gone into hiding for fear of intimidation.

“We are conducting investigations to find the agent and establish the cause of this inhumane act,” Mr Omukata said.