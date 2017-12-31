By JOSEPH OPENDA

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

By REITZ MUREITHI

At least 36 people have been confirmed dead after a Nairobi-bound bus collided with a truck at Migaa along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

Among the dead include the driver of the truck and his loader while 28 bodies were retrieved from the ill-fated bus.

The truck was heading to Eldoret.

Thirty people were confirmed dead at the scene while another four succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

Among the four who died in hospital were three children aged two months, two years and 10 years and one adult aged 35years.

Two more victims of the crash also died while undergoing treatment at the Molo Sub-County Hospital, according to Mr Dominic Mburu, the hospital's adminstrator.

Several other people were seriously injured in the crash which occurred at around 3.30am Sunday.

The truck which collided with a bus at Migaa on December 31, 2017. Both its driver and loader died in the crash. PHOTO | FRANCIS MUREITHI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Confirming the incident, Rift Valley Traffic Enforcement Officer Zero Arome said the speeding bus which was travelling from Busia was being driven on the wrong lane when it collided with the truck head on.

Mr Arome confirmed that the bus was carrying 46 passengers at the time the crash happened.

The injured people were rushed to Molo Sub-County Hospital and the Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

Five seriously injured victims were later transferred from the Molo hospital to Nakuru Level Five Hospital after they developed complications.

One victim is still hospitalised at the Molo hospital in critical condition.

The mangled wreckage of the bus which collided with a truck at Migaa killing at least 30 people on December 31, 2017. PHOTO | FRANCIS MUREITHI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

At the Nakuru Level Five Hospital, at least 22 survivors of the crash were brought in.

Seven were admitted with serious injuries on the head, chest and limbs.

One of the survivors of the Migaa bus crash is brought to the Nakuru Level Five Hospital for treatment on December 31, 2017. PHOTO | REITZ MUREITHI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The Migaa incident caused a heavy gridlock along the deadly stretch with motorists being stranded for hours as police officers led by Mr Arome and Rongai OCPD Japheth Kioko and deputy traffic base commander, Inspector Muniku, coordinated the rescue efforts at the scene.