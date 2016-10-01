44 inmates graduate with theology diplomas

By JOSEPH OPENDA

A total of 44 inmates at the Nakuru GK Prison graduated with a diploma in theology in a colourful ceremony held at the institution.

The inmates serving different jail terms were awarded the diplomas after attending classes offered by the Presbyterian University of East Africa.

Professor Peter Kibas, the university’s vice-chancellor who conferred the awards to the graduands explained that the training was made possible through a programme ‘Adopt an Inmate Initiative’ under the university’s Theological Education by Extension (TEE) department.

He said the programme, now in its second year, is aimed at addressing behavioural change through the process of rehabilitating the prisoners.

“The TEE program helps in transforming their lives so that they can be better people that can be accepted back into the society when they get out of here,” said Mr Kibas.

In an interview, the programme director Rev Patrick Muthungu said the course is currently running in 13 prisons countrywide.

He indicated that at least 1,200 inmates have received the training and graduated since it began in 2014.

“We are happy to see the increasing number of inmates enrolling in the course. Last year we had 38 graduands, today 44 and we are projecting about 50 in the next intake in 2017,” said Mr Muthungu

Mr Muthungu said this was one way where the church is partnering with the government to rehabilitate inmates.

He said the course addresses issues like drug abuse, HIV and AIDs and religious studies, which gives insights to the inmates on the need for behaviour change.

69-YEAR OLD POSTED BEST RESULTS

Among those who graduated was 69-year-old Joachim Nderitu, who is serving a seven-year jail term for obtaining money by false pretences.

He posted the best results compared to the rest of the candidates who went through the training.

He was convicted in 2014 after he was found guilty of receiving money while pretending to be in a position to sell a piece of land in Bahati, Nakuru County.

He claims to be fully reformed after going through the training for eight months.

Also in the group was Mr Josephat Nyakaba who was a practicing lawyer before his conviction.

He was also found guilty of obtaining money with false pretence in Nairobi.

Mr Nyakaba amused the crowd with his oratory prowess and kept giving references to the world’s great leaders and heroes in his speech.

He said the training should be diversified to accommodate the different interests of the huge prison population.