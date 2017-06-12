By REITZ MUREITHI

More by this Author

Thousands of Kenyans are expected to converge on Nakuru town to take part in this years’ annual national prayer week.

The conference will be held at Afraha Stadium from Monday to June 18 bringing together different denominations from across the 47 counties.

A mega tent with an estimated capacity of 5,000 people was set up during the weekend.

According to one of the organisers, Daniel Wachira, deputy president William Ruto is expected to attend the culmination of the prayers on Sunday.

Mr Wachira said the prayers would focus on the peace for the country and prayers for a peaceful and credible General Election.

“We invite Kenyans from all denominations across all the counties to come and pray with us. The country belongs to all of us,” he said.