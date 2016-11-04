By MAGDALENE WANJA

By REITZ MUREITHI

Kitchen fires are the leading cause of children’s death in developing countries.

This is according to an American plastic surgeon Dr Coleen Stice.

Dr Stice, who is leading a team of 16 medics to perform voluntary surgery on burn patients at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital, said the bigger percent of these burn cases among children in the Kenyan hospitals are caused by open fires in the kitchens.

She said burns wounds take a long period to heal and are very expensive to treat whereas these cases can be prevented.

Dr Coleen Stice said in the past two weeks, together with her team, they had performed more than 40 surgeries.

Dr Stice was speaking at the Nakuru hospital where she launched a cooking stove that is aimed at reducing the possibility of burns caused by cook fires in Kenya.

The stove which is manufactured in Nairobi has a pot on it to prevent naked fires and a chimney through which poisonous gasses are emitted.

“It is known as a rocket stove because you put the fuel below and the heat is funnelled upward through a clay tube,” explained Dr Stice.

The clay acts as an insulator so that the heat is retained within it and the outside remains cool even during cooking.

“This ensures that children are protected in case they touch the jiko.

She added that heat contained in the stove can bring a litre of water to a full boil in 8 minutes.

“As one prepares a meal, the heat simultaneously boils 10 litres of water in the boiler attached to the chimney,” she said.

So far, Dr Stice has been able to donate 80 stoves to families affected by open fire burns in Kenya and has sold over 30 at a retail price of Sh 15,000.

The surgeon hopes to begin a program dubbed Burn Prevention that will target people living in rural Kenya.

"In collaboration with Burn Society in Kenya, we intend to teach these families the dangers of fire, how to treat a burn wound and the importance of adequate ventilation in their homes."