Police in Nakuru gunned down a suspected armed robber and found a homemade gun loaded with ammunition.

The man, said to have been planning to steal from a security firm, died on the spot after he was shot in the head by officers.

George Mkombozi, owner of Hunters Security, said the suspect had been visiting the premises for the past three months saying he was looking for employment.

“The man identified himself as Edward Muchiri every time he came to my office claiming to look for a job for three months,” explained Mr Mkombozi.

He said the suspect had visited his office in the morning before he went to collect money from a bank to pay his workers.

Mr Mkombozi said one of his supervisors noticed the gun in the man’s jacket and alerted the police, who responded immediately.

Nakuru police division commander (OCPD) Joshua Omukata said the police had prior information about an imminent robbery involving three men.

Mr Omukata said he has assigned police officers to strategic points as a precautionary measure to curb crime.

According to the police boss, the alert officers stormed the premises and found the man sitting on a bench outside the building in the company of two others.

“On seeing the officers he tried to remove his gun but our officers acted swiftly and gunned him down before he could use it. The two others managed to escape,” said Mr Omukata

The police boss said the man is a member of a gang believed to be stealing from the public in broad daylight.