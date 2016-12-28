By MAGDALENE WANJA

More than 300 artistes from Nakuru and neighbouring counties have jointly formulated a three-year strategic plan that avert exploitation and enable them fully earn from royalties.

Nakuru Creative Economic Structure seeks to bring on board musicians, photographers, storytellers and all people who earn a living through creativity onto a single online platform to promote their works as well as jointly fight challenges that face the sector.

Among the steps to be taken include imposing punitive penalties on people who pirate their original works.

The platform put together in October 2016 seeks to help artistes, especially the musicians who have been complaining over unpaid royalties, earn from their creativity.

The strategic plan will see various stakeholders work together to improve the industry that has been faced by many challenges.

EMPOWER YOUTH

Arts manager at the Creative Economy Structure, Mr Barbushe Maina, said the aim of the platform is to empower creative youth and ensure that they earn from their talent.

“The creative industry has been neglected and we have to make changes by bringing on board all stakeholders including officials from the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) and legal advisors,” he said.

The new forum also consists of an initiative dubbed “Art City Project” which seeks to brand two estates next to the Lake Nakuru National Park, namely Kimathi and Flamingo.

The two are located on the way to the national park and will therefore be a stopover for tourists.

The mural paintings of celebrated people across the globe have been an important tourist attraction who stop by and mingle with residents.

Mr Maina revealed that the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) is one of the main sponsors of the project.

The group’s secretary, Mr James Mwaviswa, said the plan will be officially launched in January 2017 in a five-day conference which will be presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The conference seeks to address policies and ensure that the artistes are enlightened on various ways they can earn from their work.