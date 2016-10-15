By JOSEPH OPENDA

A one-year-old baby died in an early morning house fire in Roret estate in Ngata, Nakuru County.

Nakuru police boss (OCPD) Joshua Omukata said the fire that started at around 5am on Saturday trapped a family of five inside a single room.

The baby girl was burnt beyond recognition while her parents, Mr Wickliffe and Mercy Okumu, and another child suffered serious burns.

“Only one child escaped unhurt after her mother threw her out of the house before she was choked by the smoke. The rest were rushed to the Nakuru Level Five Hospital where they are still undergoing treatment,” said Mr Omukata.

A witness Mr Gilbert Kigen, said he was awakened by the commotion after a loud explosion was heard from the house.

Mr Kigen said he rushed out of his house in his pyjamas, joining the rest of the residents who were trying to extinguish the fire using buckets of water.

OVERWHELMED BY SMOKE

He said a child was thrown out from the small space at the door by its mother who was overwhelmed by the smoke.

According to Mr Kigen, the firefighters from Nakuru Town arrived 40 minutes later and managed to rescue the three family members alive who were still trapped inside the house.

Nothing was salvaged from the house.