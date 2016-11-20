By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Bahati constituents in Nakuru County have accused their MP Kimani Ngunjiri of disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta after he rejected the choice of Susan Kihika as the Jubilee Presidential campaign coordinator in the region.

The over 1000 residents led by Mr Crispus Wathimba, an MP aspirant in the constituency, said Mr Ngunjiri’s utterances were meant to disrupt the Jubilee Party campaign strategy in the region ahead of the 2017 elections.

Mr Wathimba said it was unfortunate that the lawmaker was opening cracks in the Jubilee Party when it was preparing for one of the toughest election battle.

“As residents of Bahati we made one of the biggest political blunders by electing Mr Ngunjiri but we have learnt a lesson,” said Mr Wathimba.

“Mr Ngunjiri is a big disgrace not only to the people of Bahati but to the entire Jubilee leadership and we urge President Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto to crack the whip and discipline him for showing open disrespect to the party’s top leadership,” said Mr Wathimba.

Mr Ngunjiri has dismissed the appointment of Nakuru Speaker Susan Kihika to spearhead the re-election campaign team of President Kenyatta in Nakuru as a “joke of the year”.

In his rejection, he argues that Ms Kihika was not a strategist and that the best politician in the region to lead such a delicate campaign was Governor Kinuthia Mbugua.

“Mr Ngunjiri is a confused Kanu operative disguising as a Jubilee MP in Nakuru County and since he represents the past, it is high time Jubilee leadership condemns him into the dustbin of history by kicking him out of the party,” said Mr Geoffrey Kamau a resident.

The residents said they were happy the president and his deputy had banked on youthful leaders to lead the campaigns.

“Ms Kihika is a young, forthright and promising leader and anybody calling her appointment the joke of the year is a slow punctured politician,” said Mr Wathimba.

This comes after some leaders in Nakuru County welcomed the appointment of Ms Kihika to the Jubilee Rift Valley presidential campaign team ahead of 2017 General Election and pledged to support her.

The legislators, a section of MCAs and aspirants for various political seats said they commend President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto for their choice.

Mr Nelson Gaichuhie (Subukia) said they are ready to work with the county speaker to deliver votes for the party.