Bishop did not defile minor, Nakuru court rules

By JULIANA STONICK

A Nakuru bishop who was accused of defiling a minor over five years ago has been acquitted.

Nakuru senior resident magistrate Judicaster Nthuku cleared the defilement charges filed against Bishop Daniel Lubanga of the Christ Chapel Church in Kaptembwa declaring that he was not guilty.

The cleric had been accused of defiling a 16-year-old girl in January 27, 2011 at Kaptembwa estate within Nakuru County.

He had, however, denied the charges saying they had been propagated by members of a splinter church group with malicious interests. The bishop had sought to have the charges dropped citing lack of enough evidence from the prosecution.

And on Thursday, he was granted reprieve after the magistrate gave a verdict that testimonies by various witnesses in court failed to link him to the heinous act.

The magistrate ruled that the accused had been framed.

“It is clear that the accused was being framed by the complainant’s mother. I hereby find Mr Lubanga not guilty of the offence,” said the judge.

The magistrate said after listening to all the testimonies presented in court, she had ascertained that the cleric did not defile the girl who was staying in his house at Kiamunyi within Nakuru town.

Through his lawyer, the bishop had told the court that there were contradictions in the statements made by the witnesses and the complainant.

He questioned why the matter had not been reported to the police nor medical examinations carried out on the complainant.