The Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet has warned politicians against incitement and use of abusive and derogatory statements in the run-up to the 2017 general elections.

Speaking at Anti-Stock Theft Unit in Gilgil, Nakuru County on Thursday during the Kenya National Police Service annual rifle shooting championships, the police boss said the service was well prepared to deal with such politicians and warned them against breaching of the electoral laws.

“We at the National Police Service shall not tolerate any kind of behaviour that breaches the law that relates to public order or any electoral law,” said Mr Boinnet.

“We will enforce the law as it is without fear or favour and I urge every officer to stand firm to ensure there is law and order during the forthcoming elections,” he added.

Mr Boinnet assured Kenyans that security will be enhanced through the deployment of adequate personnel, increased police patrols and enforcement of the law.

“Our cardinal responsibility is to ensure that there is peace and tranquillity before, during and after the elections,” said Mr Boinnet.

On the misuse of firearms by some police officers, Mr Boinnet said that the vice will not be tolerated.

“Officers who misuse firearms assigned to them must take responsibility,” he stated.

POLICE REFORMS

On police reforms, the IG said that the transformational agenda was on course.

“The process of fast-racking the service standing orders to be part of the National Police Service Act is on course and has already been approved by the Cabinet and very soon it will be tabled in Parliament for approval,” he added.

He announced that the service has completed its review of the training curriculum at the Kenya Police College in Kiganjo which will be implemented in January 2017.

“We are changing the curriculum to remain on top of things in a bid to counter the modern security threats such as terrorism, violent extremism and transnational crimes among others that demand we change the way we do our work,” he added.

Mr Boinnet said the government is keen on upgrading the skills and capabilities of its police force to enable the officers serve the citizens in an effective manner.

On the controversial medical insurance for the officers, the police IG admitted that it is facing some teething problems but assured the officers that the matter is being addressed to unlock the stalemate with service providers.