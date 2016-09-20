By MACHARIA MWANGI

An 11-year-old boy is in stable condition after being taken to hospital for treatment of leg and hip burns, despite his parents refusal.

The parents, who are sect members of Kanitha Wa Ngai (Church of God), objected to taking him to hospital saying their doctrine does not permit them.

The class five pupil, who is admitted in a Naivasha hospital, got injured more than a month ago while lighting fire at their home in Mafuta village, Maai Mahiu.

His parents chose to pray for him instead, as they do not believe in conventional medicine.

It took the intervention of the local ward administrator, Mr Stephen Kung'u, to forcefully take the ailing boy to seek medical attention regardless of the parent's resistance.

"I was alerted by neighbours about the boy's deteriorating condition and together with administration police officers, we took him to Maai Mahiu dispensary," said the ward administrator.

The boy was immediately driven to the Naivasha medical facility for specialised treatment where he was admitted on Monday evening.

Speaking to the Nation, the sub county medical officer, Dr Oren Ombiro, said the boy's condition was ‘serious’, however, said he was responding well to treatment.

"He has undergone the standard treatment procedures but we are closely monitoring his condition," he said.

Dr Ombiro observed that the wounds were infected due to lack of treatment, adding that they might undergo surgery for him to heal well.