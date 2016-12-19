By MAGDALENE WANJA

The Catholic Church Sunday held a special Mass at the casualty area of the Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

Faithful of the St Peter’s Kiratina Church converged at the virtually empty section of the hospital as the doctors' strike entered its 18th day.

After the Mass, the faithful who had brought foodstuffs and other items, trooped to the wards to visit patients.

To their dismay, all wards were deserted except Ward 8 that holds psychiatric patients.

“We decided to hold Mass here, to feed and pray for the patients, as doctors and nurses are still away from the facility. Visiting them is an assurance that there is still hope in life,” said Mr Simon Moi, the church’s secretary.

At the psychiatric ward, only 20 patients were there. Some 30 others had been discharged due to the ongoing strike.

According to a nurse at the ward, some of those who had been discharged had to be brought back when their conditions deteriorated.

“Majority of those remaining [in] the ward are permanently here as we can’t trace their families while most of them have been here for a long period,” said the nurse.