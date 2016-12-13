Chaos rocks Nakuru Jubilee elections

By SULEIMAN MBATIAH

Former Nakuru Town MP David Manyara was elected Nakuru County's Jubilee Party chairman amid protests over the elections of the party’s interim grassroots officials.

Police on Tuesday used tear gas to disperse party supporters who clashed over the polls.

Chaos erupted at the former TNA offices in Milimani Estate in Nakuru town where the elections of representatives for various constituencies was scheduled to take place.

The protesters arrived at the venue chanting slogans against county presidential campaign coordinator Susan Kihika before anti-riot police officers intervened.

The crowd stormed the entrance seeking to disrupt the meeting that was being chaired by Veronicah Maina.

The aggrieved delegates wanted to stop the elections, claiming Ms Kihika, who is also the Nakuru County Assembly Speaker, had a list of her preferred officials ahead of the polls.