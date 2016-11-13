By MACHARIA MWANGI

Licensed fishermen in Naivasha have accused their Chinese counterparts of engaging in illegal fishing.

Speaking to Nation.co.ke on Sunday, Lake Naivasha Boat Owners Association Chairman David Kilo said they had evidence to prove that some of the foreign fishers were violating their licence terms.

The foreigners, he said, are only allowed to trade in crayfish but some were catching other fish species, causing unhealthy competition with their local counterparts.

He said the move was denying local fishermen a source of livelihood.

"We are getting concerned by our counterparts habits of engaging in fishing which is not within their mandate," said Mr Kilo.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

The fisheries department has, on several occasions, dismissed the local fishers' claims.

But Mr Kilo maintained that some of the Chinese have been caught on camera catching other fish species.

He called for a meeting between fishing fraternity and the stakeholders to help resolve the matter.

"The fishing activities by some of the Chinese is creating unnecessary tension among local fishermen," added Mr Kilo.