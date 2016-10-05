By MACHARIA MWANGI

The Kanitha Wa Ngai (Church of God) sect has been in the news time and again.

Many of the instances are when adherents of the religious sect have declined to take members of their families to hospital for treatment, even in serious cases.

The members do not prescribe to modern medicine and some of them suffer at home in silence from undiagnosed illnesses.

The church followers normally prefer to engage in feverish prayers instead taking their sick to hospital.

They are stubbornly utopian, governed by their creed.

To a casual observer, activities of this sect may appear to be accentuated by a bunch of indoctrinated zealots.

But the problem runs deeper.

LITTLE REGARD FOR EDUCATION

Perhaps unsurprisingly, majority of the followers live in squalid conditions and have little regard for quality education.

Majority of the children opt out of school after Class Eight.

Last Friday, villagers at a nondescript Kijabe village were forced to intervene to have a woman who has been ailing for weeks taken to hospital.

Their earlier effort to have her seek treatment hit a snag after they were confronted by the ailing woman's mother and her equally menacing grandchild.

Having been kept at bay, they sought the assistance of Mai Mahiu Ward Administrator Stephen Kung'u who, together with the police, intervened and took the sick woman to hospital.

DRAMATIC MOMENT

It was dramatic moment as the ailing woman's mother dared the villagers with a stone, before she retreated inside the mud-walled house.

The aging woman adherent quickly secured the door from the inside as she ranted.

Her 18-year-old grandson then joined the fray, spoiling for a fight. The teenager’s antics, however, were stopped after he was confronted by armed police officers.

He retreated, warning those involved of dire consequences “mtakufa nyote” (you will all die).

Angry villagers then forced open the door to the ailing woman as armed police officers watched. They helped wheel the semi-conscious patient to a waiting ambulance and onwards to hospital.

Meanwhile the 18-year-old Standard Eight dropout wondered why her mother was being taken to hospital, yet “she was getting better by the day”.

"We have been praying for her and she was "on road to recovery," he said.

He accused fellow villagers of tormenting the family.

“Fellow villagers are forcing us to do things that we do not believe in,” said the sect devotee.

LOCALS ULULATED

The locals ululated after the speeding ambulance took off in bid to save the life of the ailing woman.

According to the sub-county Medical Officer of Health Dr Oren Ombiro, they decided to intervene after establishing the woman’s condition was deteriorating.

“It was an act of compassion and more so, she was semi-conscious,” said the medic.

Dr Ombiro said the sect members, who are widespread across Naivasha Sub-County, pose a big headache especially during countrywide immunisation programmes.

The incident occurred barely two weeks after an 11-year-old boy was hospitalised at the Naivasha Sub-County Hospital after sustaining leg and hip burns.

Despite suffering the life threatening burns while lighting the fire, his sect member parents refused to take the class five pupil to hospital, citing religious beliefs.

The church adherents chose to pray for him as they do not believe in conventional medicine.

Dr Ombiro said the boy’s condition has since improved, but he is to undergo grafting due to the nature of the burn.