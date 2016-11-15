College students go on rampage, destroy property

The students were due to sit for their exams this week.

By ERIC MATARA

Property worth millions of shillings was on Monday night destroyed at the Kenya Industrial Training Institute in Nakuru after students went on rampage.

The students disconnected electricity supply and descended on private security officers at the main gate, where they damaged external telephone systems cutting off communication.

The students who were reacting to disconnection of water in the institution for more than three days and alleged oppression by the management also descended on the administration block including the accountant’s office where they smashed windows and doors.

They also broke chairs and computers.

Nakuru Officer Commanding Police Division Joshua Omukata said police arrested some students who will be charged in court today.

A source who sought anonymity disclosed to the Nation that the institution owes the Nakuru Water and Sanitation Services over Sh4 million of unpaid water bills that resulted to the disconnection.