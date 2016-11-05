By JOSEPH OPENDA

The Rift Valley council of elders has condemned actions by authorities to move more than 35 people who had been camping outside parliament in Nairobi to Nakuru.

The internally displaced persons (IDPs) had taken refuge in Uganda after they were displaced following the 2007/2008 post-election violence.

Led by the council chairman Gilbert Kabage, the elders said it was inhumane for the individuals to attack and forcefully ferry the families and leave them helplessly in Nakuru town.

According to Mr Kabage, the IDPs are also Kenyans and they had a right to demand compensation which they had been promised by the government.

“We are concerned that Kenyans can actually treat their fellow citizens with such animosity as if they don’t have any dignity.

Whoever did this or even ordered for this action should be ashamed of themselves,” said Mr Kabage.

The elders called upon the government to consider compensating these families since the circumstances they are in emanated from the 2007/08 post-election violence.

He also asked the human rights groups to look into the plight of the vulnerable IDPs as the condition they are living in is unbearable.

The IDPs who claimed to be refugee returnees from Uganda were dumped in Nakuru town on Wednesday at 2:30 am after being attacked by people they claimed to be government officials and forced into two buses.

GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS

According to their chairman Richard Kimungui, people claiming to be government officials sent to help them ambushed their camp in Nairobi on Tuesday night and managed to load 35 out 87 refugees into two shuttles saying they were taking them to a police station to verify their nationalities.

The IDPs claimed the government had promised to compensate them after successfully convincing them to return home from Uganda but failed to honour its promise with efforts to reach the ministry of devolution bearing no fruits.

They had been camping outside parliament since October 4.

"We were over 460 people [outside] parliament but some fled away after threats from government officials,” said Mr Kimungui.

He claimed that government officials bribed some of the IDPs with Sh1,500 for them to abandon the protests.

Nakuru Deputy County commissioner Elmi Shaffi who spoke to Saturday Nation said the families should go back to their villages if they are indeed Kenyans as they claimed.

He also advised them to report to the police for them to launch investigations into the attack.