Court temporarily stops burial of Nakuru tycoon

A Nakuru court has put on hold the burial of a Nakuru tycoon after disagreement emerged between his three wives over the process.

Resident Magistrate W. M Kitur on Friday issued orders stopping the burial of Engineer Eliakian Washington Olweny, the proprietor of Evans Sunrise Hospital in Nakuru until the case is heard and determined.

“The court orders that the burial arrangements and the actual burial of the deceased be put to hold and the body preserved pending hearing and determination of the matter,” ruled the magistrate.

Two widows, Norah Olweny and Annah Wanjiru, on Tuesday moved to court seeking a second injunction to stop the burial of their late husband after they alleged that the first injunction issued by resident magistrate Faith Munyi on December 9 was ignored.

They accused the deceased’s first wife Phelesia Olweny of sidelining them in the burial arrangements.

They further sued Phelesia's sons Dr Timothy and Edwin Olweny whom she accused of conspiring with her to secretly burry their husband without their knowledge.

The two widows have aslo accused the Ms Phelesia of disregarding the court order which they claim was served to them on Friday.