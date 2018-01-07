By FRANCIS MUREITHI

More by this Author

A bright girl from Lanet-Umoja in the outskirts of Nakuru Town who secured admission to the top performing Bahati Girls Secondary School may not join her dream school due to lack of school fees.

Fourteen-year-old Diana Chebet says she is worried that she may lose her chance in the Catholic-sponsored school as her single mother is unable to raise the required school fees.

She said she is supposed to report to the school on Tuesday January 9, 2017 with full payment of Sh25,700 term one fees.

Chebet said that with less than four days before she reports to her new school, her mother, Gladys Kioko, has not purchased any school item.

SINGLE MOTHER

"My single mother is a hawker and sells mitumba (second-hand clothes) and what she earns cannot sustain a family of three," said Chebet.

Besides paying school fees, Chebet is required to buy books and other mandatory items worth more than Sh10,000.

Chebet, who schooled at Mirugi Primary School, scored 368 marks out of the possible 500 marks in the 2017 KCPE exam.

She said since she received her admission letter, her mother has visited all the banks (offering scholarships) in a bid to seek for assistance but she has received nothing.

NO SCHOLARSHIPS

"My mum has knocked doors of all banks in Nakuru Town and applied for the Wings to Fly scholarship but she was unsuccessful," said Chebet.

Chebet says if she fails to raise the required school fees, her dreams of studying medicine and becoming a cardiologist in future will go up in smoke.

"I love helping the sick and one day I hope to become a cardiologist and treat people with heart ailments particularly children whose parents are unable to raise huge medical fees," said Chebet.

The sad-looking Chebet has made a passionate appeal to Kenyans of goodwill to help her raise the fees before her chance at Bahati Girls is given to another student.