Police in Naivasha are investigating the possible emergence of cultism following the macabre killing of two minors in two separate incidents.

The two minors went missing on separate dates before their bodies were found dumped at a dumpsite within the estate.

They had also been defiled and some of their body parts were missing.

In the first incident which occurred a fortnight ago, a three-year-old girl was lured from her homestead by a stranger while her mother was inside the house.

“She went missing only for her body to be found at a dumpsite a week later,” said Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner Isaac Masinde.

He said police were investigating many theories including cultism and sorcery.

“We have formed a special unit to track down the assailants. Meanwhile, all parents should ensure their children are protected all the time,” said the administrator.

The second incident occurred a week ago, when three-year-old Shalita Nelima was taken away by a 13-year-old teenager, who promised to buy her mandazi.

DISAPPEARS ON WAY TO CHURCH

The child’s mother, Karen Nabwire, said her daughter had accompanied her grandmother to church when she disappeared.

Her daughter was in the company of her young cousin who informed the grandmother that the girl had gone missing.

“We reported the matter to the police and we were given officers who assisted us in the search but it was futile,” said the tearful mother.

On Sunday, the teenage boy was spotted within the estate and was accosted by the girl’s uncle Michael Wanyama.

“My young son who was with his cousin when she disappeared positively identified the teenager and we waylaid him [together] with fellow villagers,” said Mr Wanyama.

Upon interrogation, the teenager denied she took Nelima away but admitted to having bought her mandazi.

“But I noticed something was amiss. The teenager’s clothes were blood-soaked and we decided to take him to the police station,” said Mr Wanyama.

BODY FOUND IN THICKET

Hours later, the family was informed that the girl’s body had been spotted in a nearby thicket.

“I rushed to the scene and positively identified the body as that of my niece. Her right hand had been amputated and there were scars all over the body including the private part. The assailant also poured acid on her,” said the distraught uncle.

In August, a man went missing from Karagita estate only for his body to be found without private parts and ears.

And in Kiamaina in Bahati, Nakuru County, three families are spending sleepless nights after their teenage children disappeared from home

The three, Maureen Wangui, Lilian Nyaguthie and Brenda Wangechi, aged between 13 and 16, went missing two weeks ago in separate incidents.

CULTISM FEARS

The disappearances were reported to police as fears of cultism arose following a macabre the killing of two three-year-old girls during the same period.

Menengai Assistant chief Titus Mugo said the disappearance of the girls was reported in two consecutive days.

According to Mrs Sicily Iroki, her 13-year-old Standard Seven daughter, Maureen Wangui, disappeared on a Wednesday morning on October 19, 2016 on her way to school.

She said that since her daughter’s disappearance, the family has not heard news of any trace of her even though the matter was reported to the police.

“We are worried because this is the first time she has disappeared and failed to get to school,” the mother said.

Also in the same situation is Ms Ann Muthoni whose daughter disappeared two weeks ago.