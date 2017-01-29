Former NTSA boss accused of paying youths to heckle governor

By ERIC MATARA

Nakuru Governor Kinuthia Mbugua has accused his rival, former National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) boss, of hiring goons who heckled him during Deputy President William Ruto's visit of the area last Thursday.

The Deputy President was traversing the vote-rich region to mobilise residents to register as voters ahead of the August polls.

The Governor claimed that Mr Lee Kinyanjui had no development record to cling on and had decided to engage in mudslinging politics to redeem his image.

Mr Mbugua who spoke when he commissioned the refurbished Nakuru Town Main bus stage on Saturday evening, said he had information that Mr Kinyanjui had paid some youths to disrupt his speech before the deputy President.

"My rival is trying to buy sympathy from a section of the youths. I challenge him to show residents what he did during his tenure as Nakuru Town Member of Parliament," said Mr Mbugua.

On Thursday evening, some youths attempted to heckle Mr Mbugua at the Pinkam stopover in Nakuru Town, in the presence of the DP, but were countered by residents who demanded that the Governor addresses them.

Mr Mbugua urged political aspirants to use their development record to convince voters rather than engaging in dirty politics.