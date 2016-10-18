By MACHARIA MWANGI

General Service Unit (GSU) officers have been deployed to the volatile Kosovo in the outskirts of Naivasha Town, Nakuru County to help maintain law and order following tension brought by the killing of a farmer last week.

The officers started patrolling the troubled region last Friday, following renewed conflicts between farmers and pastoralists that left one person dead and six houses torched.

Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner Isaac Masinde said the GSU officers will keep guard, alongside other security officers and help restore peace in the conflict-prone area.

“We want to avert more killings witnessed [in] Kosovo area in the past. Seven people have, unfortunately, lost their lives since the beginning of the year,” said the administrator.

The feuding communities have pitched tent at a land owned by the Agriculture Development Corporation (ADC).

However, illegal dealings, including leasing of part of the vast land by a cartel who have pocketed huge sums of money have seen the two communities engage in bloody fights

“The powerful cartel has enormously benefited from illicit trade and is the one behind perennial conflicts pitting communities residing in the area,” said Mr Masinde.

He added that they were closing in on those involved in the latest killing and their financiers.

The administrator said they are pursuing four suspects who have been adversely mentioned in the killing and the financing of those accused of causing the mayhem.

“We shall catch up with them although some have gone into hiding in a neighbouring district,” said Mr Masinde.