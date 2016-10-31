By SULEIMAN MBATIAH

Masked robbers on Monday morning broke into Nakuru’s Naivas Supermarket near State House and made away with unknown valuables.

The robbers broke into the supermarket at around 3am, according to Nakuru OCPD Joshua Omukata.

A night guard manning the supermarket was stabbed several times and was taken to Nakuru Level Five Hospital for treatment.

According to the officer, the gang first ransacked the cafeteria section of the building where they tried to open the cash safe in vain.

CCTV footage shows that the robbers proceeded to the strong room but they were also unable to gain access.

The supermarket, situated some two kilometres away from Nakuru Town along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway is always busy during weekends and is frequented by travellers owing to its strategic location.

Mr Omukata said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

According to the officer, initial investigations show the robbers had prior knowledge of where cash was kept.

The OCPD said the injured night guard was out of danger.