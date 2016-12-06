By MAGDALENE WANJA

Surveillance has been enhanced at the psychiatric section of Gilgil Sub-County Hospital in Nakuru following reports that psychiatric patients had escaped from Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital in Nairobi after doctors went on strike.

The Gilgil hospital, which is an extension of Mathari, currently has 40 patients.

Medical superintendent Dorcas Murage said operations are going on smoothly despite the health workers’ strike which started on Monday.

"These are special people whom we can't abandon no matter the situation," she said.

Ms Murage added that they have scheduled daily shifts to ensure that the patients are taken care of.

"The kitchens, laundry and security is working well, only that some people will work extra hard as others will be away," said Ms Murage who was posted to the hospital barely two months ago.

She revealed that patients in general wards have left.