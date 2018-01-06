By JOSEPH OPENDA

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for offering his predecessor Kinuthia Mbugua a State job.

In a congratulatory message posted on his Facebook account, Mr Kinyanjui thanked the President for appointing the former governor to the position of Statehouse Comptroller in his new government lineup.

“On behalf of the people of Nakuru County, I wish to take this opportunity to thank The President of Kenya, H.E Uhuru Kenyatta for appointing former Governor of Nakuru County, H.E. Kinuthia Mbugua as Statehouse Comptroller.

JUBILEE

This is a substantial appointment that will be greatly appreciated by the people of Nakuru, where he served for the last five years,” read part of the message.

Mr Mbugua was to contest as an independent gubernatorial candidate in the August 8, 2017 elections after he lost to Mr Kinyanjui in the Jubilee nominations.

He however stepped down for Mr Kinyanjui following the President’s intervention.

His new appointment is viewed as a reward for heeding to the president’s call to step down paving way for Mr Kinyanjui who won the seat.

Governor Kinyanjui termed Mr Mbugua’s appointment as a win for the residents of Nakuru County who solidly stood behind President Kenyatta’s re-election.

He however appealed to the President to consider a professional from the county for any of the remaining Cabinet Secretary positions.

“We shall continue to lobby for more positions for deserving citizens from Nakuru County. We have many qualified and energetic residents whose contribution to national development would be invaluable.