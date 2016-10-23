By ERIC MATARA

Nakuru Governor Kinuthia Mbugua has been accused by former National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) chairman of misusing funds in ‘unfruitful’ foreign trips.

Mr Lee Kinyanjui questioned the intention of the trips and now wants the county boss to explain how they have benefited the region.

Mr Kinyanjui - who spoke to the Nation on phone on Sunday - said Governor Mbugua has visited several countries but the residents have not yet seen any returns.

“Almost every country has played host to hordes of delegations in search of investors and bench-marking best practices. It was expected that by now we would be having numerous key projects to show for the trips,” Mr Kinyanjui said.

Further, the former NTSA boss, who has declared his intention to vie for the governorship in the 2017 polls, has asked Governor Mbugua to account for the use of Sh44 billion received from the national government since the onset of devolution.

He has criticised the governor saying he has not improved the welfare of the residents.

However, Governor Mbugua also said Mr Kinyanjui is not a good leader because when he was Nakuru Town MP (2007-2013) he did not promote progress.

“Nakuru Town people elected him to parliament. He never initiated any meaningful development project, but now he claims he can run the entire county,” Mr Mbugua said.

In a statement to the press, the Governor accused his rivals of witch-hunt and politicising of development in the county.