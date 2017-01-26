By ERIC MATARA

By REITZ MUREITHI

The political rivalry between Nakuru Governor Kinuthia Mbugua and politician Lee Kinyanjui was reignited on Wednesday when the two clashed during a voter registration campaign at Soilo Agricultural Training Centre.

Mr Kinyanjui, a former National Transport and Safety Authority chairman who is seeking to unseat Mr Mbugua, claimed that voter registration in Nakuru County had been hampered by water shortage.

He claimed the county government had failed to address the issue leading to a low turnout in the voter registration as people are busy looking for water.

When Governor Mbugua rose to speak, he hit back and accused Mr Kinyanjui of making “alarming remarks”.

“It is a shame for a leader to advance petty politics in a forum meant to champion for voter registration and peddle lies about water shortage in the region,” Governor Mbugua said.

WATER RATIONING

Mr Mbugua noted that only 15 per cent of residents are affected by water rationing introduced by companies in the county.

“There is a water shortage in various parts of the country due to drought. Nobody should use that as a political campaign tool,” he said.

Mr Mbugua is seeking re-election against Mr Kinyanjui and five other contestants.

Others who have expressed interest in the gubernatorial seat include James Koskei, a former assistant minister and close ally of Deputy President William Ruto and former National Authority for Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse chairman John Mututho.