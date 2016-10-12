By MAGDALENE WANJA

Nakuru County still has insufficient housing despite the efforts to address the shortfall.

There is a shortfall of both residential and business housing within the town and its outskirts.

According to a report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), Nakuru requires 10,000 housing units in order to meet the current demand.

However only 2,000 units are available thus creating a shortfall of 8,000 units.

The Nakuru County government, in a report, says that it does not engage in building of property, but its main mandate is to promote a conducive environment to facilitate growth in the sector.

“We have built the capacity of all our sub-county offices to ensure approval for development is done within 30 days,” reads the county report.

The need for more housing units has been associated with Nakuru Town’s central location and the growing population of what was once a small farming town.

“One significant thing that as a government we have done on this is to ensure effective planning of space usage through the establishment of the Digital Topographical Mapping and the Preparation of the Nakuru County Spatial Development Plan 2014/2024,” the report adds.