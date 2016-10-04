By MAGDALENE WANJA

More by this Author

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has warned people who deliberately fail to remit their taxes that they will dealt with in accordance with the law.

Speaking during the launch of the 2016 taxpayers’ month at the Generation House in Nakuru Town Monday, KRA’s regional coordinator Stephen Karuga said they are concerned that some taxpayers do not remit their share of taxes to the agency.

He said KRA will be taking legal action against the defaulters as a way of ensuring tax compliance.

“KRA will spare no effort [in ensuring] that they face appropriate action including attachment of assets and having defaulters charged in courts of law as a way of stimulating compliance,” said Mr Karuga.

Mr Karuga urged tax payers to make use of the various centres that have been established to ensure efficiency in service delivery.

“We have established iTax support centres and help desks at Huduma centres across the country to facilitate taxpayers on various tax matters especially in filling of returns,” he said.

APPRECIATE COMPLIANT TAX PAYERS

In a speech read on his behalf by the Regional Operations Co-coordinator Shem Odari, KRA Commissioner General John Njiraini said the agency is working on a plan to appreciate compliant tax payers.

“We shall be visiting business owners and corporates to show appreciation for complying with tax requirements,” he said.

He noted that KRA has achieved global recognition due to its efforts on revenue collection.

“KRA has been awarded the Adam Smith Award 2016. This was due to the efforts in transforming the national revenue collection system using information technology solutions through iTax,” he said.

Nakuru County Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha who attended the event said failure to pay taxes strains the government, making it difficult for it to accomplish its plans.