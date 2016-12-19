By JOSEPH OPENDA

More by this Author

Nakuru County Kanu officials have appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and help prevent the sale of their party offices over a Sh212 million debt.

Kanu county chairman John Muthee called on the President to waive the debt, which is owed to Kenya Power.

In November 2016, a court allowed Kenya Power to attach the Nakuru branch offices to recover the unpaid bills after a 12-year court battle.

High Court Judge Francis Tuiyott allowed Kenya Power to attach the property.

According to Mr Muthee, the president ought to come forward and support the party since it suffered the loss of Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) through executive orders that left behind the huge debts.

“The president previously having been the party’s chairman understands the problem we are facing very well and should at least help us out,” said Mr Muthee.

DEFAULTED FOR EIGHT YEARS

Kenya Power sued the former ruling party in 2004, claiming it defaulted on electricity bills for eight years that it had offices at the KICC.

The debt spilled over as Kenya Power sought to attach the Nakuru branch offices, which are part of Kanu’s property, to recover the money.

However, the Kanu Nakuru branch held in court that its property and business were independent of the mother party.

The former ruling party argued that the property is registered in Nakuru branch’s name hence selling the building to settle debts owed by the mother party would be in violation of the law.

Kanu took possession of KICC in 1995 but was kicked out in 2003 shortly after former President Mwai Kibaki won the presidency.