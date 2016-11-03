Kaparo to meet Pokot and Marakwet elders in bid to end hostilities in Kerio Valley

Thursday November 3 2016

Armed men heard cattle on the banks of Kerio

Armed men heard cattle on the banks of Kerio River along the Elgeyo Marakwet-Baringo Border on October 30, 2016. NCIC Chairman Francis ole Kaparo is meeting Pokot and Marakwet elders in efforts to end the inter-ethnic rivalry between the communities living in Kerio Valley. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

By SULEIMAN MBATIAH
The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) is Thursday scheduled to hold a meeting in Nakuru aimed at bringing together elders from warring Marakwet and Pokot communities.

The meeting, to be chaired by NCIC Chairman Francis ole Kaparo, seeks to end the inter-ethnic rivalry between the communities living in Kerio Valley.

Over the past one month, there have been clashes in the region which have left at least 30 people dead with thousand others being displaced.

Security officers have set camps along the banks of Kerio River as relative calm returned to the region.

Five suspects, among them two spiritual leaders, have been arrested in connection to persistent cattle raids in the region.

Government officials and leaders from the troubled areas, among them governors Alex Tolgos of Elgeyo Marakwet, Benjamin Chesire of Baringo, Tiati MP Asman Kamama and former MP Jebii Kilimo are expected to attend the peace meeting in Nakuru.

The delegates are expected to discuss ways of permanently resolving armed conflicts in the Kerio Valley region.

