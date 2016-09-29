By ERIC MATARA

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua, who unsuccessfully contested for the presidential seat in the 2013 general elections, has said she will be in the presidential race in 2017.

Ms Karua Wednesday downplayed claims that she was planning to run for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat, saying that if she was interested she would have gone there and announced her intentions.

The former Gichugu MP made the announcement when she spoke at Emboita Hotel in Nakuru during a meeting with Narc-Kenya county leaders.

Ms Karua said her party will field candidates for all positions in the next general elections and that she would contest for the top seat which she intends to use to fight against tribalism and corruption once elected.

“I will not surrender in the fight against corruption. I am a Kenyan first and my tribe comes second, so l will also be a candidate in the polls,” she said.

ABSENT FROM CORD FUNCTIONS

She has previously warmed up to the opposition Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) led by Raila Odinga but has kept a low profile for more than two months now.

Her absence in Cord functions lately has raised eyebrows with political pundits saying that she could be charting her own political road.

Ms Karua insisted that it is her democratic right to gunner for the country's top seat and that she is working to strengthen her party as well as registering and recruiting members.

The former Justice Minister was meeting with the county party leaders and members of the National Election Council (NEC) to assess the party’s preparedness ahead of the 2017 polls.

She said that the party will intensify its recruitment of members and candidates especially the youth and women across the country.

“We want to make Narc Kenya a strong party so that we field candidates at all levels in 2017,” said Ms Karua.

Ms Karua also used the forum to urge women to support each other during elections.

“The current Constitution guarantees equality and there is need for women to support their own during elections,” she said Ms Karua.