By ERIC MATARA

By JULIANA STONNICK

Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua has demanded for speedy negotiations on the exit of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners from office.

She claims the delayed exit of the IEBC team from office was deliberate and calculated.

She spoke in Nakuru Wednesday morning even as the government’s technical negotiating committee was set to meet with the IEBC commissioners at Harambee House Nairobi on Thursday afternoon.

The head of public service has invited the IEBC team, led by its chairman, Mr Issack Hassan, for the meeting that will take place from 3 pm.

Speaking at Emboita Hotel in Nakuru during her party’s county leaders’ meeting, Ms Karua said the electoral commissioners ought to leave office by September 30, 2016.

EXIT TERMS NOT CLEAR

She expressed concern that their exit terms are yet to be agreed on.

“Narc Kenya is concerned [about] what appears to be a deliberate and calculated delay in facilitating the exit of the current IEBC commissioners from office as there is no mechanism to guide the exit,” said Ms Karua.

Ms Karua now wants speedy negotiations and the resignation of the current commissioners in order to beat the September 30 deadline.

Ms Karua wants the process of appointment of new IEBC commissioners to be hastened and completed by November so as to conform to the law which requires that new commissioners be appointed eight months before the general elections.

According to the IEBC Act, the electoral body should procure the electronic voter system at least eight months before the elections.

It also requires that IEBC engages a reputable body to audit the voters’ register, at least eight months to the elections.

Ms Karua has also expressed concern on the deletion of Election Offences Act, which she said, was a recipe for electoral chaos and indiscipline.

“Parliament has promised to enact a separate Election Offences Act, failure to have that will throw this country into chaos,” she cautioned.