MCA calls for fair disbursement of funds for disabled

Tuesday October 18 2016

Emma Mbugua (left), who represents minority and disabled people at the Nakuru County Assembly, presents a Sh50,000 cheque to David Kimani and Joseph Ogolla (right), both of the Rhonda Uwezo Support Group, in Nakuru on November 4, 2015. Ms Mbugua has called for a fair payout of funds set aside by the national government to assist the disabled. FILE PHOTO | SULEIMAN MBATIAH 

  • Sh55 million has been set aside by the national government to help people with special needs.
  • A Nakuru MCA has urged the county government to improve the welfare of the disabled by giving them jobs.
By ERIC MATARA
A nominated member of the Nakuru County Assembly has called for equitable distribution of Sh55 million set aside for disabled people.

Emma Mbugua, representing people with special needs, urged the county government to ensure each ward receives Sh1 million to assist them.

“The Sh55 million set aside for the disabled needs to be disbursed fairly and equally," she said in an interview with the Nation yesterday.

She urged those with various impairments not to camp by the roadsides soliciting help from well-wishers since there are numerous opportunities for them.

"We should [reject] the notion that physical impairment is a gateway to begging and focus on ways of improving our livelihoods," she said.

She noted that most people living with various disabilities have been kept in the dark for long making it difficult for the county government to find them and respond to their needs.

She also urged the county government to employ people with special needs, including the deaf, in county offices, adding that jobs help in improving their welfare.

Her sentiments were echoed by Francis Mathea, the county executive in charge of education and social services.

Mr Mathea said county officials had already written to the national government to ensure each ward receives the Sh1 million for people with special needs.

“These are our people and their input in the society is something that leaves so much to be desired. If we empower them, we will have achieved a lot as a county and as a community,” Mr Mathea said.