The national chair of persons living with disability has asked owners of private buildings to make them friendly to the disabled.

Dr David Ole Sangok on Thursday said the Persons with Disability Act 2003 requires buildings must be built in a way that the disabled find it easy to access offices.

He spoke at a Safaricom shop in Nakuru where he paid a visit to Ms Pauline Muganda, the 25 year old woman who has been in the limelight for the past three days after a photo showing her kneeling while attending to a disabled customer went viral.

Dr Sangok handed a cake to Ms Muganda and two t-shirts as a sign of gratitude for her kind gesture towards Mr William Kisumo, a beggar in Nakuru.

He condemned what he said was a common perception that the disabled a beggars.

“Pauline’s act of kindness has touched the hearts of all the six million persons living with disability in the country. We hope other employees will emulate this,” he said.

He also thanked telecommunications firm Safaricom for its corporate social responsibility projects that have targeted the group.