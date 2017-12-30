Man drowns after falling into Molo River while taking selfie

By JOHN NJOROGE

A man drowned after he fell into Molo River while taking a selfie on Friday evening.

Confirming the incident, Rongai OCPD Japheth Kioko said Mr Alvise Kiprotich 26, accompanied by his three friends, were trying to cross Kipterere view point near Salgaa trading centre.

"One of them accidentally fell into Molo River as they took a selfie and was swept away,’’ said Mr Kioko.

He said efforts by his friends to rescue him were futile.

Mr Alvise Kiprotich who drowned after falling into Molo River while taking a selfie with his friends. PHOTO | COURTESY

Mr Kioko said efforts to retrieve the body were called off Friday evening and resumed Saturday.

The search for the body is ongoing.

Divers from the area and Naivasha are involved in the search.

The deceased father, Mr Henry Kilel who hails from Lelechwet village in Rongai, Nakuru said his son was humble and hardworking.