'Prophet' to serve life sentence for defiling two daughters
Wednesday October 26 2016
A man was on Wednesday morning sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of defiling his two daughters aged 7and 9 years old.
'Prophet' Samson Otieno was accused of committing the indecent act at their home in Planet Estate in Nakuru town on diverse dates between 2014 and March 18, 2015.
Senior Resident Magistrate Judicaster Nthuku who delivered the judgment said the prosecution had proved that the accused was guilty.