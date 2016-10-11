By MACHARIA MWANGI

A farmer was Monday night hacked to death and four houses torched in a fresh flare up of conflict pitting communities residing in the troubled Kosovo in Ndabibi, Naivasha.

The latest killing brings to six the number of people killed in the area over the past ten months following a protracted dispute pitting communities settled in the Agriculture Development Corporation (ADC) farm.

Since February, bloody skirmishes and retaliatory attacks have been witnessed, with the first killing happening in February after a 40-year-old herder was speared to death.

A month later, a 25-year-old man was shot with arrows and killed after he was accused of torching houses belonging to a rival community.

On April 23, 2016, a farmer was shot dead by a gunman on motorcycle, fuelling tension that has become a thorn in the flesh for the government.

In the latest incident, trouble started on Monday evening when a group of farmers embarked on a mission to harvest maize in the fields and were confronted by armed pastoralists.

Naivasha Sub-County Assistant Commissioner John Opondo said a confrontation ensued, with the attackers killing the farmer and hiding his body in the vast forest.

“For more than 12-hours we were on a mission to trace the body which was dumped in a secluded place,” said the administrator.