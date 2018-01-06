Man shot dead as youth attempt to storm SGR site

By GEORGE SAYAGIE

More by this Author

Tension is high in Suswa , Narok County after one person who was among a group of youth, who tried to storm a Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) construction site in the area, was shot dead Saturday.

The youth were complaining that locals had not benefitted from jobs at the site.

The 20-year-old victim who was identified as Motiyai Kiraioson was shot at Section Six of the site at about 10am.

The residents said he was shot by a police officer.

BLOCK ROAD

Residents blocked the busy Narok- Mai Mahiu road following the incident and demanded the police officer who shot the man be arrested.

They lit bonfires and blocked the road with stones as they protested.

The incident caused a major traffic snarl-up on the Maai Mahiu- Narok road.

Police managed to disperse the protesters.

Narok East MP Lanankn Aranat and his Emurwa Dikirr counterpart Johana Ng’eno condemned the killing of the youth and called for the arrest of the police officer.

They held a daylong meeting at the site and urged the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to launch investigations into the incident.