By ERIC MATARA

More by this Author

The government has given residents of Marakwet East and Pokot East a seven-day ultimatum to surrender illegal firearms.

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Wanyama Musiambo on Monday said more than 5,000 illegal firearms in the hands of civilians are to blame for the increased attacks in Kerio Valley.

He now wants those possessing firearms to use the amnesty to register them before the government embarks on a disarmament operation in the area.

“Proliferation of firearms is the reason behind the increased cases of insecurity in areas. The government will continue recovering illegally held arms in this region until it is sure that there are no more.

“We want to make Rift Valley a peaceful region and completely end cases of cattle rustling and general insecurity,” he told the Nation at his office in Nakuru Town Monday.

He urged the communities not to wait for the government to use force.

The regional commissioner also asked leaders in the affected regions to encourage their people to voluntarily surrender guns.

WOMEN, CHILDREN MOST AFFECTED

Mr Musiambo made the remarks as reports indicated that a raging conflict between two communities in the area (Pokot and Marakwet) had intensified with women and children being the most affected.

Mr Musiambo said the move is part of peacekeeping efforts aimed at eradicating the deadly raids.

“As government we are urging all those who are in possession of the illegal arms to surrender them before the lapse of two weeks, failure to which will attract another course of action,” he said.

He also revealed that investigations had been launched to ascertain claims that prominent people are behind the purchase of the weapons.

“Any politician found culpable of the purchase of illegal firearms will be arrested and prosecuted,” said Mr Musiambo.

The regional coordinator also reaffirmed that security had been beefed up in the area to ensure there is no disruption of businesses, closure of social amenities and learning in schools.

ENOUGH SECURITY

He said enough security personnel have been deployed to ensure learning continues in schools and that this year’s national examinations are conducted as planned.

“National examinations in schools in the affected areas will continue as usual. Security has been beefed up,” he said.