The Ministry of Education has introduced yet another change in the marking of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations aimed at ensuring the process is fair and credible.

Education Permanent Secretary Belio Kipsang has revealed that marking of the national examinations will be centralised to ensure the process is above board.

“Frankly, when you see ministry officials at the containers (where exam papers are stored) at 5am in the morning, don’t imagine that we are going to drop the ball at marking.

“This year marking of KCSE examinations will be centralised in Nairobi County to ensure it is credible and effective,” said Dr Kipsang.

He was speaking Thursday morning at Nakuru Girls High School as he witnessed the start of the day's KCSE exams.

He as accompanied by Nakuru County Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha and County Director of Education Esther Muiru.

Previously, marking was done in Nairobi, Murang’a and Kiambu counties.

NEW REGULATIONS

He explained that officers will work according to the new regulations set by the Ministry.

“There is no room for jokes this time because we must make sure that our children get honest, genuine and credible grades. That is how we can move this country forward together,” stated the PS.

He emphasised that everything will be done to ensure the marking is effective and well-coordinated.

The PS made the statement even as the marking of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination papers continues amid tight security.

At least 5,000 examiners are marking the papers in Nairobi, with the results expected to be released before the end of the year.

Dr Kipsang also said that the ministry had requested for more police officers to guard practical examinations as candidates enter the last leg of the tests.

“More security will be provided to ensure practical examinations are conducted smoothly,” said Dr Kipsang.