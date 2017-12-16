Twenty seven passenger vehicles were involved in the road carnage in the past two years along the stretch.

By JOSEPH OPENDA

A police report indicates that Migaa area is the most dangerous point along the Ngata-Salgaa-Kamara stretch on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

Migaa lies within the notorious Salgaa blackspot where many people have lost their lives in road crashes.

According to the report in the Rift Valley traffic records office, a total of 17 crashes have occurred at Migaa in the past two years; eight in 2016 and nine in 2017.

From January to November 19, 2017, the total number of casualties of road crashes along the stretch stand at 70.

Migaa accounts for about 21 percent of the total number of deaths due to the road carnage along the stretch which covers Sobea, Salgaa, Migaa, Sachangwan, Total and Mau Summit.

In the past two years, the spot has recorded about 17 out of 76 crashes which have occurred along the stretch.

Other points along the stretch include Sobea which recorded 12 accidents followed by Salgaa which had 10.

SACHANGWAN

Nakuru Teachers and Margaret Kenyatta areas recorded 9 each while Molo River and Sachangwan recorded 8 and 2 respectively.

The report further indicates that most crashes which occurred along the stretch involved heavy commercial vehicles and private cars.

In 2016, a total of 16 commercial vehicles and 16 private vehicles were involved in the crashes.

Twenty seven passenger vehicles were involved in the road carnage in the past two years along the stretch.

The Ngata-Kamara stretch which has been identified as a black spot is notorious for tragic crashes in Nakuru County.

The latest case was on Tuesday where at least 17 people died and a dozen others seriously injured during a series of collisions involved more than 13 vehicles, including a Modern Coast bus which was headed to Kampala from Nairobi.