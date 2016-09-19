Mogotio OCS arrested over gun incident in a pub

By ANGIRA ZADOCK

Mogotio Police Station commander (OCS) Chief Inspector James Githinji has been arrested for allegedly attempting to shoot a waiter at a bar in Rongai, Nakuru County.

The OCS is said to have been drinking at the Olepolos night club on Sunday when he attempted to shoot the waiter, Nancy Jepkurui, before another patron grabbed the firearm from him.

Mr Githinji claimed that Sh12,500 had been stolen from him while he was inside the bar.